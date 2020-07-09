MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Jagdeep Dead at 81: Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Johny Lever Pay Tributes

Actor Jagdeep with Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in 'Sholay' (R)

Jagdeep passed away at 8.30 pm on Wednesday at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. He was not keeping well because of age related issues.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 9, 2020, 7:27 AM IST
Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81. The actor, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, had not been keeping well, producer Mehmood Ali, a family friend, told PTI.


"He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well because of age related issues," Ali said. Jagdeep will be laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai around 11.30 am on Thursday, he added.

As the news of Jagdeep's passing surfaced, Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences on social media and remembered the late actor. Ranveer Singh, Johny Lever, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Ajay Devgn and Anubhav Sinha were among those who paid tributes to Jagdeep and shared messages for his family.

Take a look at how Bollywood remembered pone of it's cinema icons.

Jagdeep was the last of the comic icons alongside seniors Johnny Walker and Mehmood.


He started his cinema journey with the 1951 film Afsana, which marked filmmaker BR Chopra's directorial debut. Jagdeep, whose family's fortunes had declined with the death of his father and the Partition, was eager to help his mother which led him to the sets of Afsana after someone scouted him on the streets.


The role promised him three rupees but the amount doubled when he was given a dialogue.


The actor kept picking up big and small roles in his early career, impressing directors like Bimal Roy, who cast him as shoe-shiner Lalu Ustad in his 1953 film Do Bigha Zamin.


From a child star, Jagdeep graduated into a lead star over the years with Bhabhi and Barkha. Jagdeep also directed the movie Soorma Bhopali with his character as the protagonist.


Jagdeep is survived by sons - actor Jaaved and producer Naved. His grandson Meezaan made his debut as an actor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced Malaal last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

