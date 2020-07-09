Jagdeep Dead at 81: Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Johny Lever Pay Tributes

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81. The actor, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, had not been keeping well, producer Mehmood Ali, a family friend, told PTI.







"He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well because of age related issues," Ali said. Jagdeep will be laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai around 11.30 am on Thursday, he added.

As the news of Jagdeep's passing surfaced, Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences on social media and remembered the late actor. Ranveer Singh, Johny Lever, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Ajay Devgn and Anubhav Sinha were among those who paid tributes to Jagdeep and shared messages for his family.

Take a look at how Bollywood remembered pone of it's cinema icons.

💔 RIP #Jagdeep sir!

Your contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Thank you for the laughs. Thank you for the memories. pic.twitter.com/yzLdD7qWfy — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 8, 2020

My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/uhBjYSZdVe — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 8, 2020

Rest in peace Jagdeep sahab !! 🙏Thank you for all the memories that I have watching your films and performances in my childhood!! You will be missed by us all!! Condolences to the family!!!🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 8, 2020

Rest in peace #Jagdeep saab .. thank you for all the entertainment 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/S4uTY8kyyp — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 8, 2020

Good Lord. May God rest his soul in peace. https://t.co/AfBC4WhzwN — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 8, 2020

Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2020

Jagdeep was the last of the comic icons alongside seniors Johnny Walker and Mehmood.







He started his cinema journey with the 1951 film Afsana, which marked filmmaker BR Chopra's directorial debut. Jagdeep, whose family's fortunes had declined with the death of his father and the Partition, was eager to help his mother which led him to the sets of Afsana after someone scouted him on the streets.







The role promised him three rupees but the amount doubled when he was given a dialogue.







The actor kept picking up big and small roles in his early career, impressing directors like Bimal Roy, who cast him as shoe-shiner Lalu Ustad in his 1953 film Do Bigha Zamin.







From a child star, Jagdeep graduated into a lead star over the years with Bhabhi and Barkha. Jagdeep also directed the movie Soorma Bhopali with his character as the protagonist.







Jagdeep is survived by sons - actor Jaaved and producer Naved. His grandson Meezaan made his debut as an actor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced Malaal last year.

(With inputs from PTI)