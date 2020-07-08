Veteran Actor Jagdeep, 'Soorma Bhopali' of Sholay, Passes Away at 81

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep has passed away in Mumbai. He was 81. Actor Jaaved Jaaferi and TV producer Naved Jafri are Jagdeep's sons.

Jagdeep, whose original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, started as a child artist in director BR Chopra's 1951 film Afsana. He went on to work in more films like Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Munna, Aar Paar and Do Bigha Zamin as the child actor.

Later, he started his professional acting career as a lead actor in the Hindi film industry with films such as Bhabhi, Barkha and Bindaya. However, he got established as a comic actor with 1968 film Brahmachari that had Shammi Kapoor in the lead. It was just the kind fo start he needed.

His big break came in the form of director Ramesh Sippy's 1975 film Sholay that made his character Soorma Bhopali memorable. Later, he also directed a film titled Soorma Bhopali, in which he played the lead role.

Jagdeep also excelled in a couple of horror films in which his presence was acknowledged by the fans, especially the Ramsay Brothers' films such as Purana Mandir and Saamri.

Jagdeep worked in more than 350 films and was active in films as late as 2017. His last remarkable film was Gali Gali Chora Hai in 2012.