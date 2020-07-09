Jagdeep's Last Rites: Jaaved Jaaferi and Family Prepare to Bid Adieu to Veteran Actor-comedian

Veteran actor Jagdeep, whose paan-stained grin and mischievous eyes as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay made him popular across generations, died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81.





The actor had not been keeping well, producer Mehmood Ali, a family friend, told PTI. "He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well because of age related issues," Ali said. Jagdeep will be laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai around 11.30 am on Thursday, he added.







The last of the comic icons in the tradition of seniors Johnny Walker and Mehmood, the actor had a prolific career that lasted beyond 400 films and many memorable roles.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep's son, actor Jaaved Jaaferi was snapped at their residence as they prepared for the last rites of the dear, departed soul. Due to coronavirus spread, gatherings are limited to a few people and Jaaved himself was spotted wearing breathing mask. Jaaved and family were photographed leaving their house with Jagdeep's mortal remains at around 9.30 am.

Read: Jagdeep Dead at 81: Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Johny Lever Pay Tributes

(With PTI inputs)