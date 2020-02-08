Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: 5 Ghazals by the Maestro You Must Listen to

Often considered to be the King of Ghazals, Jagjit Singh was born on February 8, 1941. Credited with the revival and popularity of the genre, his 1987 album Beyond Time was the first digitally recorded release in India. In 2003, Jagjit Singh was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. The legendary singer suffered a brain haemorrhage on September 23, 2011, and breathed his last in October of the same year.

On Jagjit Singh’s birth anniversary, here's looking at 5 of his most popular ghazals.

Huthon Se Chhu Lo Tum

Sung by Jagjit Singh, the ghazal from the 1981 film Prem Geet is picturised on Raj Babbar. The romantic number was the main highlight of the film and it is still famous among ghazal lovers. The ghazal is played at almost all the ghazal gatherings even today.

Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho

The ghazal from the 1982 film Arth was penned by Kaifi Azmi and sung by Jagjit Singh. The ghazal is picturised on Shabana Azmi and Raj Kiran. The song plays on the emotions of a person who is trying to hide his/her sorrows behind a smile.

Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayal Aaya

Sung by Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh, the ghazal from the 1982 film Saath Saath is pictursed on Farooq Shaikh and Deepti Naval. The lyrics of the ghazal have been penned by Javed Akhtar. It is a love ballad which still resonates with youngsters even now.

Woh Kaghaz Ki Kashti

The evergreen ghazal with meaningful words has vocals by Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh. The lyrics were penned by Sudarshan Faakir. The song is a nostalgic take on the yearning of childhood and going back to one’s roots.

Chithi Na Koi Sandesh

The ghazal sung by Jagjit Singh and Uttam Singh is from album Hoton Se Choo Lo Tum. The ghazal talks about a lover missing his partner who went missing without any information.

