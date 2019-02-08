Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: His Choice of Lyrics Reflected His Inner Being, Says Gulzar

On the occasion of Jagjit Singh's birth anniversary, writer and lyricist Gulzar reflected on the ghazal maestro's choice of lyrics, saying they mirrored his personality."He would always cast a spell. That was his specialty. It mirrored who he really was. His choice of lyrics and ghazals reflected his inner being. He then expressed the words in the simplest way," Gulzar said in a statement.Jagjit Singh, who passed away in 2011, would have turned 78 today.Gulzar, along with Jagjit Singh's wife Chitra Singh and other members of the film and music fraternity, like Zakir Hussain, Mahesh Bhatt, Subhash Ghai, Salim Arif and Ameesha Patel, will pay tribute to him at an event in Mumbai.Mobius Film will also screen Kaagaz Ki Kashti - Jagjit Singh Come Alive, a documentary based on his life at the gala here.A special 'Jagjit Singh's Immersive Museum Experience, Film Screenings, Concert Experience' will also be announced. It will travel to seven cities - Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Mumbai.Brahmanand S Siingh, who has helmed the documentary, said the celebrations will all be about reliving some of Jagjit Singh's iconic concerts in a special way, about many little known facets of his life, understanding and deep-diving into his music's uniqueness, witnessing personal and unseen collection of videos, images, songs and anecdotes and stories about the journeys of instruments and his musicians.Jagjit Singh suffered a brain haemorrhage in September 2011. He was in coma for over two weeks and died on October 10 in Mumbai. Credited for the revival and popularity of ghazal, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2003.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.