Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Rewinding Back to the Singer's Iconic Songs
On his 78th birth anniversary, we revisit some of the iconic songs by the ghazal maestro, which have inspired generations of music lovers.
File photo of legendary gazal singer and composer late Jagjit Singh.
The ghazal industry was dominated by Pakistani singers when Jagjit Singh entered the industry. Because of his golden voice and dedication, he soon became one of the most loved ghazal singers.
He is credited with the revival and popularity of ghazal in India and abroad. Apart from his music albums, Jagjit Singh lent his voice to many Bollywood songs as well in films like Prem Geet, Arth, Saath Saath in the '80s.
He continued to deliver soulful melodies for films well into the 2000s, with songs like Koi Fariyaad (Tum Bin), Badi Nazuk Hai (Jogger's Park) and Haath Choote (Pinjar).
Singh suffered a cerebral hemorrhage on September 23, 2011, and passed away on October 10 that year. His death left a void which probably no one can fill. But we can always go back to his rich lineage of songs, which will live for much longer than our lifetimes.
We compiled a playlist of 10 evergreen songs by Jagjit Singh that have inspired generations of music lovers.
