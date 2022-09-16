Jahaan Chaar Yaar Review: Swara Bhasker and Her Girl Gang Take You on a Fluffy and Frothy Ride

Four friends dealing with life, love, marriage, and heartbreak isn’t an unheard-of concept. But what makes Jahaan Chaar Yaar a unique prospect is that here the pack of performers is led by four ladies who make a bold choice by leaving behind their mundane lives and trying to do something adventurous.

Writer Kamal Pandey makes his directorial debut with the film which revolves around four women—Shivangi (Swara Bhaskar), Mansi (Meher Vij), Neha (Shikha Talsania), and Sakina (Pooja Chopra)—who decide to escape the suffocating routine life of being middle-class small town housewives by travelling to Goa for few days to live life on their own terms. But they have no idea that their vacation will lead to a series of life-changing events.

The best part of Jahaan Chaar Yaar is the vibe that the four actors share. The camaraderie between the ladies is endearing. Their eagerness to break from women who are domesticated lives to lead a life in a carefree way and the banter that follows is hilarious. What’s interesting is that their friendship and bond feel like a real thing. If you are the one who will reach out to your friends when in serious trouble then the film will surely be relatable.

At the same time, the story could have done with a little more depth in each character, which would make the audience feel for them. Here, you understand their complexities but don’t really become a part of their journey. A little more detail in writing could have added more heart to the story. While the conversations are engrossing, a lot of time is lost in the girls’ chatter as the movie doesn’t quite move forward. Even the supporting characters are reduced to a stereotype and mined for easy laughs.

Swara excels in her role as an obeying homemaker at the same time she wants to break free from the clutches of domestication. Pooja delivers an impressive act who is desperately searching for love and bares her flaws with nonchalance, giving some interesting moments in the film. Shikha too pulls off her role with ease. On the other hand, Mahi as a bold and brazen, rich brat adds the right amount of crazy to the ensemble.

If you go in without any expectations, Jahaan Chaar Yaar is a decent attempt and would pass muster. Does it break new ground in female-headlined films? Fat chance.

