Jahnvi Kapoor on Competition with Sara, Ananya: People Only Pit Women Against Each Other, Is Ishaan Ever Asked This?

Janhvi pointed out how sexist the whole thing was and wondered if her co-star Ishaan Khatter was being asked the same questions.

Updated:August 28, 2018, 10:07 AM IST
B-town is all geared up to host the next generation of Bollywood stars. Celebrity-kids are gaining momentum and are becoming the talk of the town. The long list of new debutants includes Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey. While Janhvi and Ishaan have already made their Bollywood debut with Dhadak, Sara and Ananya will soon be seen in Simmba and Student of the Year 2, respectively.

Ever since the announcement of their debuts, netizens have been comparing Janhvi, Sara, Ananya and Tara Sutaria on every parameter. In an interview with DNA recently, Janhvi opened up about it, saying, “I don’t know why everyone is pitting us against each other. I guess people enjoy doing that. Competition is a bad thing if you make it sound that way.”

She also pointed out how sexist the whole thing was and wondered if her co-star Ishaan Khatter was being asked the same questions. “It’s also odd because I think you only pit women against each other. Why is no one asking Ishaan the same question — if he’s feeling the sting of competition, too! People love pitting women against each other. But in reality, we can be happy and celebrate each other’s success. It’s easy to co-exist, if you are doing a good job", she added.

Janhvi said she was excited to see the work of all the newcomers. On the professional front, Janhvi has already signed up her second film, Takht, with Karan Johar. Meanwhile, after Simmba, Sara will be seen in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. ​

