Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Jahnvi Posts Heartwarming Birthday Message for Dad Boney Kapoor

Jahnvi shared a series of pictures with her dad Boney and wrote how he has been an inspiration and strength for her.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jahnvi Posts Heartwarming Birthday Message for Dad Boney Kapoor
Jahnvi shared a series of pictures with her dad Boney and wrote how he has been an inspiration and strength for her.

Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor is known to be a complete family person and often shares pictures with her father Boney Kapoor on social media. On Boney's birthday today, the actress shared a moving post calling him her 'inspiration and strength.'

She shared a long post filled with  praises for her dad and said, "Happy Birthday Papa ❤️ you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you."

She also mentioned how she draws inspiration from her father who has survived tough times, "Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it."

The post goes on to call Boney, Jahnvi's best man and her best friend, "You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you."

Recently, the actress had shared pictures from her visit to the Golden Temple. Jahnvi is currently in Amritsar for the shooting of her next, Dostana 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. Reportedly, the film will see Janhvi and Kartik as siblings who fall for the same guy played by Lakshya. The film is slated to release in 2020.

Apart from that, she has Gunjan Saxena's biopic and Roohi Afza costarring Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar's Takht lined up next.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram