Jahnvi Posts Heartwarming Birthday Message for Dad Boney Kapoor

Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor is known to be a complete family person and often shares pictures with her father Boney Kapoor on social media. On Boney's birthday today, the actress shared a moving post calling him her 'inspiration and strength.'

She shared a long post filled with praises for her dad and said, "Happy Birthday Papa ❤️ you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you."

She also mentioned how she draws inspiration from her father who has survived tough times, "Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it."

The post goes on to call Boney, Jahnvi's best man and her best friend, "You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you."

Recently, the actress had shared pictures from her visit to the Golden Temple. Jahnvi is currently in Amritsar for the shooting of her next, Dostana 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. Reportedly, the film will see Janhvi and Kartik as siblings who fall for the same guy played by Lakshya. The film is slated to release in 2020.

Apart from that, she has Gunjan Saxena's biopic and Roohi Afza costarring Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar's Takht lined up next.

