Janhvi Kapoor Shares What Her Dreams Look Like These Days with Throwback Pic from Switzerland

Bollywood star kid Janhvi Kapoor seems to be missing the good old days when it was easy to step out. Now, after spending more than a month in lockdown, the Dhadak actress is missing those times.

Sharing a throwback picture of hers from an old photo shoot in Switzerland, Jahnvi gave us a glimpse into her happy days. "This is what my dreams look like these days #thegreatoutdoors #tbt," she captioned it.

In the picture, filled with hues of the rainbow, the actress can be seen posing while laying on green grass with her head placed on a rock. She is wearing a yellow and white dress, resembling a royal princess.

Designer Manish Malhotra commented on the picture, revealing the location of the photoshoot. "Switzerland memories," he wrote.

The actress has also shared other throwback pictures in the last few days.

She is spending the lockdown with her sister Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor. With painting, dancing, and games, the newbie actress spends most of her day doing fun activities.

A few days back, Janhvi took time out to reveal the important lessons that she has learned during the lockdown phase. The detailed account is sure to make us value all the little things in life which we often take for granted.

"Also learned that I like to write... p.s. wrote this 3 days ago since we started self-isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then," she wrote in the caption.

Follow @News18Movies for more