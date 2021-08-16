Jai Ma: Priyanka Chopra Finds Jada Pinkett Smith's Goddess Sita Tattoo 'Beautiful'

Jada Pinkett Smith on Sunday revealed that she has started building her tattoo sleeve on her right arm, and the very first design is a tribute to an Indian goddess, Sita. The 49-year-old actress, wife of Will Smith, posted the photo showing off new body art that stretches roughly half the length of her forearm. In her caption, she shared that she was starting her tattoo sleeve sooner than she had expected.

“I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo… I’m starting to build my sleeve now! Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin," she wrote in her post. Actress Priyanka Chopra was among celebrities who cheered for Jada, commenting, “Beautiful. Jai mata di." Jay Shetty, Indian-origin author and podcast host who has appeared on Jada’s chat series Red Table Talk, responded, “So Dope and divine." Musician Jahnavi Harrison wrote, “Oh wow. So so so so beautiful Jada!!! I can’t wait to see her in person!!"

The Hollywood actress’ latest tattoo, and her revelation that she plans to get a full sleeve on her arm, comes a few months after she got matching tattoos with her mother and daughter. Back in May, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith joined Jada to get tattoos done by iconic tattoo artist Dr. Woo, a moment they documented on their Facebook Watch series.

