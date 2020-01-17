Jai Mummy Di Movie Review: Sunny Singh is Burdened with an Average Film and a Few Remixes

Jai Mummy Di

Cast: Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall

Director: Navjot Gulati

Two warring neighbourhood families face moral dilemma when their kids fall in love with each other.

Punnu (Sunny Singh) and Saanjh (Sonnalli Seygall) fall in love, break up and then again fall in love two weeks before their wedding, which is on the same day because their respective mothers won’t let go the opportunity to rub each other the wrong way. The mothers, played by Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon, are college friends-turned-foes. Apparently, they share some dark secret.

Whatever happens in between forms the crux of Jai Mummy Di, which is a typical ‘how the Delhi Punjabis behave’ sort of a film, even if Sunny Singh hilariously points out, ‘We live in Ghaziabad and not Delhi.’

Read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Movie Review

Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review

They have to be named the Bhallas and the Khannas because why not? Though Gulatis, Malhotras and Oberois could have worked as well. What else is Bollywood if not a stereotyping factory!

Getting back to the story, well, there’s none. Even if there’s one it’s not more than what we have already discussed. Promised as a sweet little film with a couple of rehashed Punjabi hits, Jai Mummy Di never actually takes off and gets dull right after the ‘dhinchak’ songs finish. Waiting for fun in between songs gets tedious.

Though there are some funny one-liners but they aren’t capable of sustaining our interest for long. Navjot Gulati’s film must have looked better on paper.

The only thing worth attention is Sunny Singh’s earnestness. Despite being given a limited range, Singh has tried his best to make the character as flowery as he could.

One more thing which works in favour of Jai Mummy Di is its length. At 100-minutes, it stops just short of testing the viewers’ patience.

Overall, Jai Mummy Di is a burden on Sunny Singh’s shoulder but he can’t turn around an over-simplistic screenplay all alone.

Rating: 2/5

Interact with Rohit Vats at Twitter/@nawabjha

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.