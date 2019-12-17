Jai Mummy Di to Feature Recreated Version of 'Mummy nu pasand'
The song will be out on Tuesday and has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The original singer Sunanda Sharma has crooned this one too. The original score was given by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and written by Jaani.
Actor Sunny Singh finds the hook step of 'Mummy Nu Pasand' in his upcoming movie "Jai Mummy Di" very energetic and lively.
The makers of the film will release the first song on Tuesday. The song features the lead pair. It has been filmed in Ghaziabad and the song has been choreographed by Adil Shaikh.
"I've been in love with the song right from the start. I was very excited to know that we'll be shooting for 'Mummy nu pasand' for our film 'Jai Mummy Di'. The hook step is very energetic and lively and Choreographer Adil Shaikh has done a wonderful job. We had an amazing vibe on set," Sunny said.
To this, Sonnalli added, "I had a blast shooting this song. When I had heard the original song 2 years ago, I had loved it. It is still one of my favourite songs and of course, it is more favourite now. Sunanda's energy is very miscible and that helped our energy as well. Adil Shaikh choreographed this song very well and I enjoyed the steps too. Moreover, it was shot in a college, so the vibe was also young."
The light-hearted family comedy will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film has been produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on January 17, 2020.
