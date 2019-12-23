Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Jai Mummy Di's New Song Lamborghini Out, Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall Set the Party Mood
Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill has sung a new version of The Doorbeen's Lamberghini for the film Jai Mummy Di.
Image: Twitter
Soon after creating a rage on the internet with its first song – Mummy Nu Pasand – the makers of the upcoming movie Jai Mummy Di have released the much-awaited track Lamborghini on Monday. The song features Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall and has been sung by Jassie Gill and Neha Kakkar. The song was penned by Kumaar.
The track is a remake of the Doorbeen's smash hit Lamberghini with a new set of lyrics and singers. The video has Sunny and Sonnalli dancing in colourful outfits and lip-syncing to the song in a full-on filmi setup, complete with cars and backup dancers.
The song has been released ahead of Christmas and New Year and it will surely make its way to party-goers' songlists.
Director Navjot Gulati dropped the song on social media and wrote, “Vroooom Vrooooom! #Lamborghini Arrives...Song Out Now: @JaiMummyDi @mesunnysingh @SonnalliSeygall #SupriyaPathak @poonamdhillon @iAmNehaKakkar @jassiegill @meetbros @kumaarofficial @arvinderkhaira #SahajSingh #ShreoshiKumar @LuvFilms @TSeries.”
The track has been directed by Arvinder Khaira and choreographed by Sahaj Singh. Jai Mummy Di, also starring Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon, is a romantic-comedy. The film is slated to hit the theaters on January 17, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 81.15 Crore
- Writer Moves HC Against Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Seeks Credit for Story
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days
- Internet Hails Man Who Gave Away His First Class Seat to a 'Worthy' 88-Year-Old Lady