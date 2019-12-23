Take the pledge to vote

Jai Mummy Di's New Song Lamborghini Out, Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall Set the Party Mood

Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill has sung a new version of The Doorbeen's Lamberghini for the film Jai Mummy Di.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 10:29 PM IST
Soon after creating a rage on the internet with its first song – Mummy Nu Pasand – the makers of the upcoming movie Jai Mummy Di have released the much-awaited track Lamborghini on Monday. The song features Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall and has been sung by Jassie Gill and Neha Kakkar. The song was penned by Kumaar.

The track is a remake of the Doorbeen's smash hit Lamberghini with a new set of lyrics and singers. The video has Sunny and Sonnalli dancing in colourful outfits and lip-syncing to the song in a full-on filmi setup, complete with cars and backup dancers.

The song has been released ahead of Christmas and New Year and it will surely make its way to party-goers' songlists.

Director Navjot Gulati dropped the song on social media and wrote, “Vroooom Vrooooom! #Lamborghini Arrives...Song Out Now: @JaiMummyDi @mesunnysingh @SonnalliSeygall #SupriyaPathak @poonamdhillon @iAmNehaKakkar @jassiegill @meetbros @kumaarofficial @arvinderkhaira #SahajSingh #ShreoshiKumar @LuvFilms @TSeries.”

The track has been directed by Arvinder Khaira and choreographed by Sahaj Singh. Jai Mummy Di, also starring Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon, is a romantic-comedy. The film is slated to hit the theaters on January 17, 2020.

