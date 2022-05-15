Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee Celebrate 2 Years of Paatal Lok, Fans Ask 'When's Season 2 Coming?'

Paatal Lok was released in May 2020 and received immense appreciation from both, the audience and critics. As the show completed two years on Sunday, its cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Ishwak Singh among others took to their social media handles and thanked fans for showering love on their show. Two actors also shared a poster that featured Jaideep and Ishwak as their characters Hathi Ram and Imran Ansari.

Dropping the poster, Jaideep Ahlawat wrote, “2 Years of Love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #paatallok Thank you everyone for all the Love." Whereas, Ishwak Singh captioned the poster with, “Celebrating 2 years of this action-packed crime thriller that we can’t get enough of (sic)"

Abhishek Banerjee, who played the role of Hatoda Tyagi in the show dropped a selfie on social media in which he can be seen holding a hammer. The actor also talked about his memories of the show and said, “I think the first memory was that the trailer was released on my birthday. And everything about that show, I think those are going to be the memories, which you’re going to die with, you know, like, everything from the day one of the shoots when I was nervous, last day of the shoot when I was exhausted".

Several fans took to the comment section asking when season two of Paatal Lok will be released. While one of the social media users wrote, “Waiting for season 2 sir," another comment read, “Sir second season ka wait ho Raha ha (Sir, we are waiting for the second season)."

For the unversed, Paatal Lok 2 is one of the most awaited series. It is expected to go on floors next year. Season one of the show also starred Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee among others in key roles.

