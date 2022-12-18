Jaideep Ahlawat Opens Up on An Action Hero Failure, Says 'It's Disheartening'

Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero was loved by the audience and the critics and yet the film couldn’t perform well at the box office. While trade pundits had speculated that the clash with Drishyam 2 was the reason for lower footfalls, the director of the film Anirudh Iyer had also expressed his bewilderment over the whole scenario. Now one of the leading faces of the film, Jaideep Ahlawat, has broken his silence over the film’s poor performance at the ticket window.

During a conversation with Film Companion, the Pataal Lok actor explained that people not going to the theatres is disheartening but he doesn’t get anxious about it. He shared, “I mean surely, after a film’s failure there is some introspection about what might have gone wrong about the film? It’s getting almost unanimously positive reviews, but people aren’t going to the theatres to watch it. It’s slightly disheartening, and it’s not a feeling anyone likes to soak in. It’s the hard work of so many people, so it’s obviously not a nice feeling. But no, I don’t become anxious about it."

Adding to this, Jaideep Ahlawat revealed that people had been saying only good things about the film but it’s confusing because that couldn’t translate into Box Office turnout. He stated, “It’s a smart film, it is fast-paced, it has humour, it has action. Anyone who has seen it has only said nice things to me about the film, so it can get a little confusing when people at large don’t come to watch the film. But it’s okay. It’s a phase, sometimes it pans out and sometimes it doesn’t. No point beating oneself for it. I think as a society we’re still not at the point where we’re going to the theatres like we used to, in the pre-pandemic times. I think aadat thodi kam padh gayi hai [we’re less used to it]. It’s my personal theory, but hopefully this phase ends and we tide through it."

Touted to be Ayushmann Khurrana’s first full-fledged action film, the film traced the story of an action hero named Manav, who is on the run from Bhura Solanki, who wants to avenge the mysterious death of his brother. The film also featured Neeraj Madhav along with Akshay Kumar in a cameo. The film was released on December 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here