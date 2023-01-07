Jailer: Rajnikanth Heads To Hyderabad For Next Schedule, Thalaivar's Pic Goes Viral

Superstar Rajinikanth is headed to Hyderabad for the next schedule of his upcoming film Jailer. His 169th film, Rajinikanth’s new film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. While a teaser was released last month on the occasion of his birthday, the actor seems to be diving into the shooting of the film starting this week. The actor was spotted at Chennai Airpor on Saturday evening, leaving for the shoot.

In a picture that has gone viral across social media platforms, Rajnikanth was seen surrounded by photographers and media persons as he was making his way to board his flight. The Robot actor rocked a white T-shirt and black trousers. He was also seen carrying a book in his hand while sporting a big smile as he entered the airport.

Several fans were delighted to see their favorite superstar as they reacted to the viral picture. One of them tweeted, “Please make a comeback with Jailer Thalaiva. Your last complete hit is Enthiran. We need to see you In a complete movie." Others marvelled over his demeanor with some endearing tweets.

To mark the legendary superstar’s birthday last month, the makers unveiled his character looks from the film with a teaser. It started with a shot of Rajinikanth sitting with only his legs visible to us. Then we get to see his silhouette. We then see him fixing his shirt and getting ready and then finally get a clear view of his face. The teaser video ends with the megastar smirking at the camera.

Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi. Director Nelson Dilipkumar, in a recent interview, teased that Rajinikanth will have jaw-dropping action sequences in this film. According to the filmmaker, the high-octane action sequences in Jailer will be fierce and better in comparison to the ones in his previous films.

According to reports, makers have roped in action director Stun Siva to choreograph the scenes. It is also reported that Mohanlal has been roped in for a cameo.

