Jaipur Theatres Stop Screening Panipat After Protests Against Bharatpur King's Portrayal in Film

Several theatres in Jaipur stopped screening Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat on Monday, amid criticism by Jat groups over the film's portrayal of Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal. According to the management at some cinemas, the shows were cancelled followed instructions from the administration. The screenings will resume only after further orders, they said. The shows were cancelled at Raj Mandir, Cinepolis and Inox theatres.

"All shows of the film have been cancelled till further orders. The 12 noon show had to be cancelled due to a protest. No untoward incident was reported due to police presence," Raj Mandir manager Ashok Tanwar said.

An Inox official said in a statement, "As per instructions of the authorities, we have suspended the screening of the movie at our multiplex in Jaipur. The show will remain suspended till further notice."

In Bharatpur, state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and MLAs Wajib Ali, Mukesh Bhakar and Ramswaroop Gawadia demanded a ban on the film.

In Bikaner, a protest was held against the film. Meanwhile in Chandigarh, the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti sought a ban on the film with its national president Yashpal Malik alleging distortion of historical facts.

Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters that sentiments of people should not be hurt and it would be better if the film was screened after people's satisfaction.

A prominent Jat body on Monday demanded a ban on Panipat alleging that it depicted Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in an unseemly light.

All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti's national president Yashpal Malik also alleged that historical facts had been distorted in the film.

At its core committee meeting in Rohtak's Jassia, the organisation demanded legal action against the film producer besides a ban on it in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other places. "We are giving the government two to three days to ban the film, failing which we would launch country-wide protests," Malik told PTI over the phone.

"Legendary Maharaja Surajmal has been depicted in an unseemly light and historical facts have been distorted in the film," he alleged.

He said in Haryana, the organisation would submit memorandums to deputy commissioners in all districts against this film. The movie is based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali.

