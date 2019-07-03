Jake Gyllenhaal Has an Interesting Theory About Benedict Cumberbatch's Career, Watch Video

Jake Gyllenhaal is on a promotional spree, ahead of his anticipated film Spider-Man: Far From Home's release on July 4. The the 38-year-old actor, who is venturing into the world of superhero-fantasy films for the first time, recently went on a rant about actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the role of Dr Stephen Strange in Marvel Cinematic Universe, while relating him to the family of Cabbage Patch Kids.

During an interview with IGN for Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which he plays Mysterio, Gyllenhaal explained his unique theory about Cabbage Patch Kids and the success of Cumberbatch in acting. Cabbage Patch Kids are a collection of children's toys, and Gyllenhaal used its reference to talk his fellow Marvel star Cumberbatch, whom he jokingly referred to as 'Benedict Cabbage Patch.'

In the video he said, "Benedict Cabbage Patch, his great grandfather actually started Cabbage Patch and they were a big thing in the 90s and how Benedict got his start in the business was his uncle who obviously became really wealthy through all of the profits. His uncle flew him to London and put him in an apartment and then he started his career. The truth of the matter is without Cabbage Patch Kids, Benedict Cabbage Patch wouldn’t have a career and you wouldn’t have Doctor Strange."

Lending his ear to Gyllenhaal's rant was Tom Holland, his Spider-Man co-star, who seems bemused by the former's claims. Take a look at the video here:

what is wrong with jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/HoCU5SM3qw — ً (@mcheIIejones) June 30, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which releases on July 4 in India, is set minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps up the Infinity Saga. A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Holland return as Peter Parker, whose alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury. The film is directed by Jon Watts.

