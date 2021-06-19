CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amrita Rao's Epic Reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Jal Lijiye' Meme Leaves Twitter in Splits

If you’re a regular on social media, then you definitely know about the Cristiano Ronaldo memes which are doing the rounds for the last few days. At a press conference before his team Portugal’s Euro 2020 match, Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola from the table in front of him and asked people to drink water instead.

This moment has sent the internet into a frenzy, with people from all over the world joining in the fun. Most made memes featuring Bollywood star Amrita Singh in the now-famous ‘jal lijiye’ scene where she offers water to her guests in the movie Vivah.

Soon, Amrita Rao realised the flutter the meme was causing on social media and reacted with an apt caption.

Ronaldo is currently leading defending champions Portugal in the Euro 2020. The incident with the Coca-Cola bottles took place in a press conference before his team’s encounter against Hungary. Portugal did win comfortably against Hungary to make a strong case for progress into the next round. Coca-Cola in one of the sponsors of the Euros this time.

Ronaldo’s snub for the soft drink coincided with Coca-Cola’s market value slipping by around $4 billion.

first published:June 19, 2021, 13:52 IST