Amrita Rao's Epic Reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Jal Lijiye' Meme Leaves Twitter in Splits

If you’re a regular on social media, then you definitely know about the Cristiano Ronaldo memes which are doing the rounds for the last few days. At a press conference before his team Portugal’s Euro 2020 match, Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola from the table in front of him and asked people to drink water instead.

This moment has sent the internet into a frenzy, with people from all over the world joining in the fun. Most made memes featuring Bollywood star Amrita Singh in the now-famous ‘jal lijiye’ scene where she offers water to her guests in the movie Vivah.

Actually, Ronaldo tired of seeing amrita rao’s ‘jal lijiye memes’.! Bichara Coca-Cola 😅 pic.twitter.com/AwxhhPflBf— A N I K E T ♡ (@AniketDolas_) June 16, 2021

Ronaldo replacing Coca-Cola bottles with water is just “Jal Lijiye" going global.#VocalforLocal pic.twitter.com/OLJBSfCRkI— Salil 💸 (@thesalilshukla) June 18, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo to everybody right now..#CocaCola #jallijiye I you know what I mean😂 pic.twitter.com/kfE7R2Py1J— Brijesh Patel (@brijjeesh) June 16, 2021

Soon, Amrita Rao realised the flutter the meme was causing on social media and reacted with an apt caption.

Wat'er Are U Saying !!! 😛🥤 https://t.co/DAs984Ayj2— AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@AmritaRao) June 16, 2021

Ronaldo is currently leading defending champions Portugal in the Euro 2020. The incident with the Coca-Cola bottles took place in a press conference before his team’s encounter against Hungary. Portugal did win comfortably against Hungary to make a strong case for progress into the next round. Coca-Cola in one of the sponsors of the Euros this time.

Ronaldo’s snub for the soft drink coincided with Coca-Cola’s market value slipping by around $4 billion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here