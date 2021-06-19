Amrita Rao's Epic Reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Jal Lijiye' Meme Leaves Twitter in Splits

If you’re a regular on social media, then you definitely know about the Cristiano Ronaldo memes which are doing the rounds for the last few days. At a press conference before his team Portugal’s Euro 2020 match, Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola from the table in front of him and asked people to drink water instead.
This moment has sent the internet into a frenzy, with people from all over the world joining in the fun. Most made memes featuring Bollywood star Amrita Singh in the now-famous ‘jal lijiye’ scene where she offers water to her guests in the movie Vivah.
Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano made the 'Jal lijiye' meme international! @AmritaRao https://t.co/v9yCaT6aLu pic.twitter.com/Ud4e3z51xx— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 16, 2021
Actually, Ronaldo tired of seeing amrita rao’s ‘jal lijiye memes’.! Bichara Coca-Cola 😅 pic.twitter.com/AwxhhPflBf— A N I K E T ♡ (@AniketDolas_) June 16, 2021
Season 2 of Jal Memes is international 😀👏🥤 #jallijiyememes #jallijiye @Cristiano @AmritaRao pic.twitter.com/5PfSpyNKaD— ❣ (@Maudinah_) June 19, 2021
Ronaldo replacing Coca-Cola bottles with water is just “Jal Lijiye" going global.#VocalforLocal pic.twitter.com/OLJBSfCRkI— Salil 💸 (@thesalilshukla) June 18, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo to everybody right now..#CocaCola #jallijiye I you know what I mean😂 pic.twitter.com/kfE7R2Py1J— Brijesh Patel (@brijjeesh) June 16, 2021
Soon, Amrita Rao realised the flutter the meme was causing on social media and reacted with an apt caption.
Wat'er Are U Saying !!! 😛🥤 https://t.co/DAs984Ayj2— AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@AmritaRao) June 16, 2021
Ronaldo is currently leading defending champions Portugal in the Euro 2020. The incident with the Coca-Cola bottles took place in a press conference before his team’s encounter against Hungary. Portugal did win comfortably against Hungary to make a strong case for progress into the next round. Coca-Cola in one of the sponsors of the Euros this time.
Ronaldo’s snub for the soft drink coincided with Coca-Cola’s market value slipping by around $4 billion.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here