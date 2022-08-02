'Jal Pari' Kriti Kharbanda Oozes Oomph in Monochrome Bikini

Kriti Kharbanda has come a long way in her career since making her acting debut with the Telugu film Boni in 2009. The 31-year-old has cemented her place in the film industry with terrific performances in films like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, and Taish.

In addition to her superlative on-screen performances, Kriti is also famous for her incredible fashion game. Recently, Kriti shared breathtaking pictures of herself on Instagram. In the pictures, Kriti can be seen posing for the cameras in a stunning monochrome bikini.

Kriti’s post has broken the Internet with close to 250,000 likes on Instagram. Kriti’s post has been flooded with comments from her fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the exquisite actress.

One fan wrote, “You are so beautiful. I know that you can’t see my comment but in case you see my comment please reply to my comment because I am your biggest fan.”

Kriti has won many hearts with her acting chops and vivacious smile. She is also an avid social media user and often shares delightful pictures on Instagram. A few months ago, Kriti amped up the oomph factor in a pink saree from the Mumbai-based label Chamee and Palak. The regal drape featured pink-and-ivory print details all over its expanse.

Kriti is dating actor Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey fame for close to three years. The two have sizzling chemistry and have appeared together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.

On the work front, Kriti will star in Mohanlal’s Alone next. The Malayalam film, directed by Shaji Kailas, will hit the screens later this year.

