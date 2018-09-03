English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Jalebi: Karan Johar is Spellbound By Mahesh Bhatt's New Film; See Tweet and First Poster
The film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show 'Bigg Boss'. It also features Rhea Chakraborty and debutant Varun Mitra. It is directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.
Image: Yogen Shah
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love tells a story about how to live in an age of bewilderment.
Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, the film is scheduled to release on October 12, a statement to IANS said. Mahesh Bhatt said: 'Jalebi' tells you how to live in an age of bewilderment when the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them."
Mahesh also took to Twitter to share a poster from the film.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who had the privelige to listen to the film's soundtrack, said he was spellbound by all the songs and congratulated the Bhatt brothers on their new project.
(With IANS inputs)
In this changing shifting world where the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them comes a story of everlasting love. Here is the #JalebiPoster. @sonymusicindia @Viacom18Movies @VisheshFilms pic.twitter.com/ZOfAR8UeR0— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) September 3, 2018
Just heard all the songs from @visheshfilms upcoming film #Jalebi and I must say I’m absolutely spellbound! Kudos to #MukeshBhatt & @MaheshNBhatt for creating such magic time and again! @sonymusicindia— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 3, 2018
