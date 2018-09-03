GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
»
1-min read

Jalebi: Karan Johar is Spellbound By Mahesh Bhatt's New Film; See Tweet and First Poster

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show 'Bigg Boss'. It also features Rhea Chakraborty and debutant Varun Mitra. It is directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 1:46 PM IST
Jalebi: Karan Johar is Spellbound By Mahesh Bhatt's New Film; See Tweet and First Poster
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love tells a story about how to live in an age of bewilderment.

Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, the film is scheduled to release on October 12, a statement to IANS said. Mahesh Bhatt said: 'Jalebi' tells you how to live in an age of bewilderment when the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them."

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show 'Bigg Boss'. It also features Rhea Chakraborty and debutant Varun Mitra. It is directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

Mahesh also took to Twitter to share a poster from the film.




Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who had the privelige to listen to the film's soundtrack, said he was spellbound by all the songs and congratulated the Bhatt brothers on their new project.




(With IANS inputs)
