Jalebi: Karan Johar is Spellbound By Mahesh Bhatt's New Love Story; See Film's First Look

Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, the film is scheduled to release on October 12.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
Jalebi: Karan Johar is Spellbound By Mahesh Bhatt's New Love Story; See Film's First Look
Image: Karan Johar/Yogen Shah
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love tells a story about how to live in an age of bewilderment.

Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, the film is scheduled to release on October 12. Mahesh Bhatt said: 'Jalebi' tells you how to live in an age of bewilderment when the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them."

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show 'Bigg Boss'. It also features Rhea Chakraborty and debutant Varun Mitra. It is directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

Mahesh took to Twitter on Monday to share a poster from the film, which has since generated a lot of buzz.




Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who had the privelige to listen to the film's soundtrack, said he was spellbound by all the songs and congratulated the Bhatt brothers on their new project.




(With IANS inputs)
