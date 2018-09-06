Jalebi Makers Accused of Copying Film's Poster From Iconic War Photo; What Do You Think?

Have seen a similar style of poster in one Tollywood movie as well.

Here is a Train and there it is a Bus .

Anyways , All the best for the whole team of #Jalebi pic.twitter.com/ziCnAZRtjB — (@OfficialSukesh) September 3, 2018

Ye Bollywood waale ek poster bhi apni khood ki nahi nikaal sakte @MaheshNBhatt pic.twitter.com/mYq4lm0Zdb — Krishna (@HinduBhai3) September 3, 2018

What more can you expect from people who have become rich by exploiting our semi-educated audience by making copies without even acknowledging the originals? "Someone to watch over me" comes to mind immediately #Bollywood #BollywoodNews — sudeep das (@sudeepdas46) September 5, 2018

Bollywood biggest chor. Can u guys create something on ur own. pic.twitter.com/hUCnr3XGd8 — simran (@sim_248) September 5, 2018

On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt released the poster of his upcoming film Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love that tells a story on how to live in an age of bewilderment. The poster features Rhea Chakraborty and debutant Varun Mitra, with the actress leaning out of a train window and kissing Varun before the two bid adieu.But, little did Bhatt know that the poster would not go down too well with a section of online users who are now accusing him of plagiarism.Accusing Bollywood of lacking originality and talent, an online user took to Twitter to share an iconic shot clicked in 1950 in Los Angeles, during the Korean War called the Korean War Goodbye Kiss alongside the Jalebi poster and wrote, "This is what #Bollywood use to do ..sorry to say but #bollywood doesn't have any talent..#BollywoodNews @VisheshFilms @MaheshNBhatt #Jalebi #JalebiPoster (sic).Other users too grabbed the opportunity to point out that the Jalebi poster indeed looked like a copy of the Korean War Goodbye Kiss shot.Here's what they wrote:Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, the film is scheduled to release on October 12.Mahesh Bhatt said: 'Jalebi' tells you how to live in an age of bewilderment when the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them."The film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show "Bigg Boss". It is directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.(With inputs from IANS)