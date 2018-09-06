GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Jalebi Makers Accused of Copying Film's Poster From Iconic War Photo; What Do You Think?

Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, Jalebi is scheduled to release on October 12.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2018, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jalebi Makers Accused of Copying Film's Poster From Iconic War Photo; What Do You Think?
Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, Jalebi is scheduled to release on October 12.
Loading...
On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt released the poster of his upcoming film Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love that tells a story on how to live in an age of bewilderment. The poster features Rhea Chakraborty and debutant Varun Mitra, with the actress leaning out of a train window and kissing Varun before the two bid adieu.

But, little did Bhatt know that the poster would not go down too well with a section of online users who are now accusing him of plagiarism.

Accusing Bollywood of lacking originality and talent, an online user took to Twitter to share an iconic shot clicked in 1950 in Los Angeles, during the Korean War called the Korean War Goodbye Kiss alongside the Jalebi poster and wrote, "This is what #Bollywood use to do ..sorry to say but #bollywood doesn't have any talent..#BollywoodNews @VisheshFilms @MaheshNBhatt #Jalebi #JalebiPoster (sic).




Other users too grabbed the opportunity to point out that the Jalebi poster indeed looked like a copy of the Korean War Goodbye Kiss shot.

Here's what they wrote:
















Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, the film is scheduled to release on October 12.

Mahesh Bhatt said: 'Jalebi' tells you how to live in an age of bewilderment when the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them."

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show "Bigg Boss". It is directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

(With inputs from IANS)
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377

Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...