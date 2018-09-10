Jalebi Trailer: Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra’s Love Story Leaves a Sweet Trail

After creating quite a noise with the first still, the makers of Jalebi-The Everlasting Taste Of Love have released the trailer of the film on Monday. As expected, it’s a love story, but certainly more intense than what the first look suggested.The 145-second trailer video starts with introducing the two key characters, Ayesha and Dev, played by Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra. Varun’s tour guide falls for Rhea’s impulsive copywriter. They get married in the Walled city, but their struggle starts right after the marriage.They begin to realise how they miss other things in life as well. Here, director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj introduces the conflict about how the two leads look at their lives and values imparted to them.This seems like a tale of love and separation with focus on melodrama. Rhea, who has done films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Sonali Cable, is the pick of the actors in the trailer.It’s a Bhatts’ production and their trademark melodious tune in the background will immediately fetch your attention. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, it’s a prelude to the pain of separation.The film is expected to release on October 12, 2018. Will it be a gamechanger for Rhea Chakraborty and Vishesh films?