Jalikattu Director Lijo Jose Pellissery Pens Emotional Note on Facebook: Cinema Not Money-making Machine

Director Lilo Jose Pellissery, who is known for making critically acclaimed Malayalam films such as Jallikattu, Angamaly Diaries and Ee.Ma.Yau, wrote an emotional post on Facebook. Talking about the condition of independent artists, the filmmaker addressed many issues, like films releasing on different platforms, and the tragic deaths of artists during the lockdown. He wrote that cinema is not a money-making machine and that people should use it only as a medium to express. He also said that people need hope to stay alive.

Taking to Facebook, Pellissery wrote, "For me, cinema is not money-making machinery but a medium to express my vision. So from today, I am an Independent filmmaker. I will screen my cinema anywhere I feel is right because I am the creator of it. We are in the middle of a pandemic -a war-jobless people - identity crisis- poverty and religious unrest. Artists are dying out of depression. These are times to create great art just to inspire people to feel alive. Just to give them hope in some form to stay alive.”

"Don’t ask us to stop working, Don’t ask us to stop creating. Don’t question our integrity. Don’t question our self respect.You will terribly loose, because we are Artists," he further added.

Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, the filmmaker will be making a film titled A. He also released the first look poster of the movie.

Follow @News18Movies for more

