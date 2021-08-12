Jalsa, Starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Commences Filming

Jalsa, directed by the highly acclaimed Suresh Triveni, commenced filming in Mumbai today. Jalsa reunites Suresh with the powerhouse actor Vidya Balan and brings onboard another actor par excellence, Shefali Shah, in the lead. Ably supporting the lead cast is a powerful ensemble comprising Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh and Surya Kasibhatla, (making his debut) with Manav Kaul in a special appearance.

Sharing his excitement on the commencement of the film, Triveni commented, “It is my absolute pleasure to collaborate with T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment on Jalsa and to work with my fantastic crew and cast led by Vidya and Shefali. With Jalsa, we hope to engage, thrill and entertain movie-watchers with a unique tale of powerful characters and precarious circumstances”.

Talking about Jalsa and her reunion with Triveni, Balan said, “I’m very excited to collaborate again with Suresh. Tumhari Sulu was a one of a kind, fun experience and I look forward to us creating something special with Jalsa. Jalsa is an edgy but human story and I can’t wait to firstly start work on and then share it with the world. I’m also delighted to reunite with Abundantia Entertainment and T-series on the back of Sherni and look forward to working with Shefali who I have admired for long as also the rest of amazing cast and awesome crew.”

Speaking about Jalsa, Shah said, “I am sooooo excited to be a part of Jalsa. It is a story with such a unique perspective that when Suresh first told me about it, I knew I just had to do it. I’m also excited to work with Vidya, whose work I have deeply admired. It’s also wonderful that I’m working with producers like Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, two companies that are at the forefront of curating interesting and engaging content.”

