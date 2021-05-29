Jalsa to Janak: List of Amitabh Bachchan's Lavish Properties in Mumbai

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently had a new addition to his list of estates as he bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb for Rs 31 crore. According to reports, the per square feet value of the property in the area will be around Rs 60,000 sq ft. Spread over 5,184 square feet in an under-construction project, Atlantis, the deal was finalised in December and the registration was completed recently. Apart from Mumbai, the actor also has several spectacular and impressive properties abroad.

Here is a list of properties owned by him:

Jalsa, Juhu

Jalsa, which means celebration, is the bungalow where the Bachchan family currently resides. He had purchased it from producer NC Sippy and it is located near Juhu’s JW Marriott. As per reports, the bungalow is 10,125 square foot.

Bungalow behind Jalsa

The Bachchan family purchased another bungalow behind their bungalow Jalsa, in 2013. The 8,000 square foot property costs Rs 50 crore.

Janak

Located close to Jalsa, Janak is where the actor often works. It costs Rs 50 crore and was bought in 2004. The building is also said to have a gym which is frequented by the Bachchan family.

Prateeksha, Juhu

Before relocating to Jalsa, this is where the Shahenshah of Bollywood used to reside. He shared this abode with his late parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. It is said that the actor has preserved his parent’s rooms just the way they were when the couple was alive. Prateeksha was also the venue for Abhishekh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding.

Vatsa

Vatsa which means ‘calf’ is another property of the Bachchans located in Juhu. The building has been leased out to Citibank India.

Amitabh Bachchan also owns a house in Paris, Frace which is reportedly gifted to him by his wife actress Jaya Bachchan. Apart from these, his son and daughter-in-law, Abhishek and Aishwarya own a luxurious mansion in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls.

