Jalsa: Vidya Balan Refers to Shefali Co-starrer As 'A Celebration of Life with Its Ups and Downs'

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer much-anticipated drama-thriller ‘Jalsa’ is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday, March 18. The film has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement was made. Ahead of the release, Vidya and Shefali expressed their thoughts on the movie. The Kahaani actress referred to the movie as a ‘celebration of life with its ups and downs.’

Speaking about Jalsa, the Sherni actress said, “Jalsa is a celebration and I think we keep on talking – You should celebrate every single day. At the end of the film, you will realize that you have been through something and you emerge on the other side of it. It is like a celebration. Every little challenge you overcome is a Jalsa or rather requires a Jalsa. It’s a celebration of life with its ups and downs.”

“I think one thing all will take away is the fact that no one is infallible, we are all human and we are bound to something and that’s what makes us human. It is to fall and get on your own feet that life is all about,” she added.

Advertisement

On her decision to do a project like Jalsa, Shefali shared, “For me, Jalsa is not the film that comes from the brain, it’s the film that comes from the heart. So when Suresh called me, he said, ‘My name is Suresh Triveni, I have directed Tumhari Sulu.’ My first reaction was, I loved the film and I admire your work so much. And he said, ‘I am working on a story and I can send you the first draft’. I said please send me right away. I read it, I spoke to him. I asked him can you please tell me more about her. And then it goes on. I read the storyline and I said yes.”

“For me, ‘Jalsa’ is not the film that comes from the brain, it’s the film that comes from the heart. Secondly, I don’t see ‘Jalsa’ as a film… I see it as a human relationship and not like a woman-oriented film. I see it as a human-oriented film,” she added.

Just ahead of its release, the makers of the highly-anticipated drama-thriller had organised a special screening of Amazon Prime Video’s original film for the family of the cast and crew in Mumbai, which undoubtedly, received overwhelming response.

Jalsa features Vidya Balan in the role of Maya, a journalist. Shefali Shah will be seen esasaying the role of Maya’s cook, Rukhsana.

Apart from Vidya and Shefali, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidharti Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the movie will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, 2022, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.