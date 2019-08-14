Jamai 2.0 Teaser Out, Ravi Dubey & Nia Sharma Back with an Edgier Sequel

One of the most popular shows on television, Jama Raja, is all geared up for a sequel on the OTT platform ZEE5 and has been titled Jamai 2.0. The makers of the show have retained all the main actors from the original including Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur.

A few days after announcing that the shoot for the sequel has begun, Ravi took to his social media handle and shared the first teaser of the upcoming show. The actor posted the teaser with the caption, "PRESENTING TEASER OF JAMAI2.0 Shower your love and blessings Love is sweet but revenge is sweeter. He will ensure everyone gets what they deserve. Watch the plan unfold on 10th September only on #ZEE5."

The teaser hints that the sequel is a much bolder, edgier version of the soapy drama that the original one was. In the teaser, one can hear Ravi likening his character to that of the Joker in a game of cards, stating that while every card has its place, it is the Joker which is the most dangerous since it can become anything.

"One right move and the joker can end the game," Dubey is heard saying in the teaser. His character talking about revenge and how he will slowly destroy Durga Devi Patel, the character played by Achint Kaur in the series.

Notably, the actors recently revealed the first poster of the series where Ravi is seen sporting a sequinned black jacket, black denim and a white tee. Nia can be seen twinning with him in black. "This game of love is about to get bolder," Ravi captioned the poster, while Nia wrote, "Not only love but also the chemistry will take your heart away."

