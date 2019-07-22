Jamai Raja Actress Sara Arfeen Khan Blessed with Twins Through Hypnobirthing, See Pics

Indian television actress Sara Arfeen Khan, known for her role as Aleena in Jamai Raja, has been blessed with twins recently.

The actress gave birth to the babies through C-section. The good news was shared by Jen Phenix, Sara's yoga instructor on social media along with the photograph of the mother and her babies.

The actress has named her twins Aizah and Ziadane. Jian shared the picture alongside the caption, "Congratulations to my lovely student Sara who recently gave birth to her gorgeous twins Aizah & Zidane by planned cesarean birth. Her experience shows just how helpful pregnancy yoga and hypnobirthing can be regardless of what type of birth you have."

Sara got married to life coach and motivational speaker Arfeen in 2009.

Sara delivered her babies through Hypnobirthing, a method of pain management that involves a mixture of breathing techniques, massage techniques, listening to a meditative recording or reading, relaxation, meditation, visualisation and controlled breathing.

Sara became a household name when she played the role of Alka Tiwari in the series Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein and as Maharani Vijayalakshmi Ranawat in Love Ka Hai Intezaar. She has also starred in movies like Sargoshiyan, Total Siyappa and Payback.

