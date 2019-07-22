Jamai Raja Actress Sara Arfeen Khan Blessed with Twins Through Hypnobirthing, See Pics
Sara delivered her babies through Hypnobirthing, a method of pain management that involves a mixture of breathing techniques, massage techniques, listening to a meditative recording or reading, relaxation, meditation, visualisation and controlled breathing.
Image of Sara Arfeen Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Indian television actress Sara Arfeen Khan, known for her role as Aleena in Jamai Raja, has been blessed with twins recently.
The actress gave birth to the babies through C-section. The good news was shared by Jen Phenix, Sara's yoga instructor on social media along with the photograph of the mother and her babies.
The actress has named her twins Aizah and Ziadane. Jian shared the picture alongside the caption, "Congratulations to my lovely student Sara who recently gave birth to her gorgeous twins Aizah & Zidane by planned cesarean birth. Her experience shows just how helpful pregnancy yoga and hypnobirthing can be regardless of what type of birth you have."
View this post on Instagram
❤️❤️Congratulations to my lovely student Sara who recently gave birth to her gorgeous twins Aizah & Zidane by planned caesarean birth. Her experience shows just how helpful pregnancy yoga and hypnobirthing can be regardless of what type of birth you have. ❤️❤️ “I wanted to acknowledge and thank you for your brilliant techniques I learnt in your pregnancy yoga which kept me and my twins calm and stress free throughout my third trimester and although I knew I was going to have a C-section, your hypno-yoga birth preparation class kept me really calm before and throughout my operation considering I’m a nervous wreck when it comes to surgeries. I could hear your voice echoing telling me to breath and relax my jaws.... thank you so much for helping me bring my bundle of joy stress free in this world! I think staying calm and stress free myself was the best gift I had given my twins during pregnancy. I’m now looking forward to your mummy and baby yoga class. “ Looking forward to seeing Sara in mummy and baby yoga soon, and yes it can be possible with twins! 👶🏻👶🏻😘
Sara got married to life coach and motivational speaker Arfeen in 2009.
Sara delivered her babies through Hypnobirthing, a method of pain management that involves a mixture of breathing techniques, massage techniques, listening to a meditative recording or reading, relaxation, meditation, visualisation and controlled breathing.
Sara became a household name when she played the role of Alka Tiwari in the series Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein and as Maharani Vijayalakshmi Ranawat in Love Ka Hai Intezaar. She has also starred in movies like Sargoshiyan, Total Siyappa and Payback.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Scary Video of Spider with a Human-like Face on its Back Goes Viral
- FaceApp-like Technology Helps Chinese Police Reunite Man Kidnapped 18 Years Ago with Family
- German Woman Tries to Buy Audi Car with 'Monopoly' Money, Gets Busted
- Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Admits 'Error' in Awarding England Six Runs in World Cup Final
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Battle for the Value Champion Heats up