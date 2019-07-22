Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Jamai Raja Actress Sara Arfeen Khan Blessed with Twins Through Hypnobirthing, See Pics

Sara delivered her babies through Hypnobirthing, a method of pain management that involves a mixture of breathing techniques, massage techniques, listening to a meditative recording or reading, relaxation, meditation, visualisation and controlled breathing.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Image of Sara Arfeen Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Indian television actress Sara Arfeen Khan, known for her role as Aleena in Jamai Raja, has been blessed with twins recently.

The actress gave birth to the babies through C-section. The good news was shared by Jen Phenix, Sara's yoga instructor on social media along with the photograph of the mother and her babies.

The actress has named her twins Aizah and Ziadane. Jian shared the picture alongside the caption, "Congratulations to my lovely student Sara who recently gave birth to her gorgeous twins Aizah & Zidane by planned cesarean birth. Her experience shows just how helpful pregnancy yoga and hypnobirthing can be regardless of what type of birth you have."

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️Congratulations to my lovely student Sara who recently gave birth to her gorgeous twins Aizah & Zidane by planned caesarean birth. Her experience shows just how helpful pregnancy yoga and hypnobirthing can be regardless of what type of birth you have. ❤️❤️ “I wanted to acknowledge and thank you for your brilliant techniques I learnt in your pregnancy yoga which kept me and my twins calm and stress free throughout my third trimester and although I knew I was going to have a C-section, your hypno-yoga birth preparation class kept me really calm before and throughout my operation considering I’m a nervous wreck when it comes to surgeries. I could hear your voice echoing telling me to breath and relax my jaws.... thank you so much for helping me bring my bundle of joy stress free in this world! I think staying calm and stress free myself was the best gift I had given my twins during pregnancy. I’m now looking forward to your mummy and baby yoga class. “ Looking forward to seeing Sara in mummy and baby yoga soon, and yes it can be possible with twins! 👶🏻👶🏻😘

A post shared by Jen Phenix Pregnancy Yoga (@jenphenixyoga) on

Sara got married to life coach and motivational speaker Arfeen in 2009.

Sara delivered her babies through Hypnobirthing, a method of pain management that involves a mixture of breathing techniques, massage techniques, listening to a meditative recording or reading, relaxation, meditation, visualisation and controlled breathing.

Sara became a household name when she played the role of Alka Tiwari in the series Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein and as Maharani Vijayalakshmi Ranawat in Love Ka Hai Intezaar. She has also starred in movies like Sargoshiyan, Total Siyappa and Payback.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

