Jamai Raja Star Ravi Dubey Twins With On-screen 'Saas' Achint Kaur in Pondicherry, See Pics

Ravi Dubey is currently busy shooting his upcoming TV show, Jamai Raja 2. The actor, who is in Pondicherry for the shoot, took to Instagram to share a picture with his on-screen mother-in-law from the hit TV show Jamai Raja.

Dressed in a white-and-blue striped shirt and a pair of shorts, Dubey looked dapper in the picture.

“Saas-Jamai twinning in Pondicherry... and trust me it wasn't deliberate.... #JAMAIRAJA2POINT0ONZee5 #comingsoon,” Dubey captioned the photo.

Actress Achint Kaur and Nia Sharma also shared glimpses from the Pondicherry visit. TV show producer Ashvini Yardi also took to her Instagram account to share several stories from the shoot. She shared a video on Saturday, showing Dubey cracking up on hearing the word Paglagaga. She shared it with the caption, “And this Jamai can’t stop laughing at the word Paglababa or was it paglagaga or Pagla. Escobar?”

As seen from the pictures, the team was shooting for the upcoming series in Auroville, Pondicherry. Jamai Raja 2 will be the sequel of hit TV show Jamai Raja, having Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in lead roles. The actors will reprise the role of Siddharth and Roshni, respectively. Achint Kaur will be seen as an enterprising mother-in-law, Durga Devi.

On July 16, 2019, Nia shared a post about the beginning of the shooting of Jamai Raja 2. She wrote, “Day 1 ... Here we gooooo again!!!! @ravidubey2312 #jamairaja2.0 #@zee5premium @ashviniyardi #sidni #web @cashmakeupartistry”

