Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jameela Jamil Recalls How She Almost Died Because of Ted Danson

Jameela Jamil recently said that her the Good Place co-star Ted Danson is so active and fit she almost died trying to catch up with him.

IANS

Updated:November 27, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jameela Jamil Recalls How She Almost Died Because of Ted Danson
Jameela Jamil recently said that her the Good Place co-star Ted Danson is so active and fit she almost died trying to catch up with him.

Actress Jameela Jamil almost lost her life while trying to keep up with energetic The Good Place co-star Ted Danson, she has said. The 33-year-old could not keep pace with the Cheers star on set and says working with him often left her exhausted, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"A doctor once told me I'm clinically weak, which isn't a condition, it's just sad," she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, November 25.

"Ted noticed that I was fatigued and yet was running circles around me - and he's 40 years older than me. I started trying to jog because of him, and the first time I tried, I almost died!"

Jamil said she ran into a beehive hanging from a tree and then into traffic, trying to escape the bees. "That is my natural instinct, to run into six lanes of traffic," she said.

Jamil added, "I run in, a car hits me. Yeah, I get knocked over by a car. I've just started filming The Good Place, by the way. But the car's, thankfully, slowing down because it sees a woman covered in a perm of bees, so they hit me while slowing down." Her nightmare ended as she ran towards a nearby bar.

NBC's The Good Place created by TV veteran Michael Schur is airing their last season at the moment. The show is about four humans in the afterlife and also stars Kristen Bell, Manny Jacinto, William Jackson Harper, D'Arcy Carden, Marc Evan Jackson among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram