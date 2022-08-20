Jameela Jamil Reveals Being Mistaken For Priyanka Chopra ‘All The Time’, Calls It ‘Honour of My Life’

She- Hulk actress Jameela Jamil, in a recent interview, has opened up about how she is always mistaken for Priyanka Chopra. However, she had added that she finds it an honour. She also said that she wants to see more ‘Indian sex symbols’ like Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra in international films.

In an interview with Vogue, Jameela revealed, “I spent a lot of my youth trying to be invisible and not stand out. As I get older, I realise time is running out. We need to celebrate life as much as we can. So now, every day is a party. That, and the fact that I get mistaken for Priyanka Chopra all the time—honestly the honour of my life—but I also have to always represent her well out there on the streets.”

She also added that there is a need for diversity in representation in films and said, “First of all, we need to diversify the stories that are being told. I think thanks to people like Mindy and Priyanka and even me, I think that is happening. People are starting to see value in our stories. However, I would love to see more Indian sex symbols in worldwide movies. Our representation conversation now needs to go beyond just race or gender. We also need to think about disability as it’s a conversation that no one is ever having.”

Jameela is still remembered for her performance in the NBC show, The Good Place, where she played Tahani Al-Jamil. She will next be seen in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

