Jameela Jamil, Sara Sampaio in Bitter Twitter Feud

Jameela Jameel's caption did not go down well with a lot of Twitter users, especially model Sara Sampaio. Here's what happened between the two.

IANS

Updated:October 16, 2019, 8:06 PM IST
Jameela Jamil, Sara Sampaio in Bitter Twitter Feud
Actress Jameela Jamil and model Sara Sampaio are engaged in a bitter Twitter spat. Jameela recently shared a video that was taken at a fashion show featuring women of various shapes and sizes.

"Oh my God, this looks like the most fun, and not a long starved terrified teeanger in sight," she captioned the video.

Jameela's caption did not go down well with a lot of Twitter users, especially model Sara Sampaio. Sara slammed Jameela, saying her comment is "extremely offensive". "How about celebrating someone without bringing other people down? Calling runway models 'long-starved terrified teenager' is extremely offensive. From someone that is always preaching for body positivity this just screams hypocrisy," Sara wrote. 

Jameela responded minutes later, clarifying she wasn't referring to every model in her original tweet, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I didn't say all models in my tweet... so try to calm down. But I will say there is a 'vast' majority issue with young girls starving themselves, and using drugs and cocaine to control their weight, to meet the very small sample sizes. If you don't see that, then you are in a bubble," Jameela said.

Jameela also shared that she does not preach body positivity.

"I also don't preach body positivity. I talk about moving away from all talk of body, in order to combat our current pervasive issue of eating disorder culture, which is in NO small way perpetuated by the extreme thinness demanded of girls by the high fashion powers that be," she added.

Sara responded by stating that Jameela still shouldn't have felt the need to, "attack girls just so you can celebrate others."

"Eating disorders, drugs and cocaine use aren't a exclusive problem of models, it's a huge problem is society as a whole," Sara added.

"And when you talk like you know for sure majority of (models) have eating disorders and drug problems, when that's not the case. And about modeling I can for sure talk with more certainty than you.

'Sure that happens but it's for sure not a vast majority. The point of my tweet though, wasn't that one! And you know," Sara added.

