James Bond 25 is Officially Titled 'No Time to Die' And Has Release Date, New Motion Poster

It's official: Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond is titled No Time to Die. The 25th film in the popular spy film franchise will see Craig in his fifth outing as the MI6 agent after he first took on the role in 2006’s Casino Royale, and subsequently starred in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

The film's official Twitter page confirmed the news on Tuesday, as filming continued to take place. No Time to Die, as Bond 25 is called, will arrive in cinemas on April 8, 2020 in the US and April 3 in the UK.

A post on the official 007 Twitter handle said: “Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in... NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie.”

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

The film, which also stars Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw, sees Rami Malek take on the role of a villain.

Meanwhile, Craig underwent a surgery for an ankle injury after falling while filming in Jamaica in May. However, the film continued production during the actor's two-week rehabilitation.

Craig has since returned to set, as he was spotted filming scenes on London's Southbank in July, alongside co-star Fiennes.

Craig has repeatedly said that he wants to give up James Bond role. Back in 2015, after finishing the shoot on Spectre, the 007 actor said he would rather "slash my wrists" than play James Bond again. However, he later reserved the decision and gave his nod to star in No Time to Die.

The film is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, whose credits include the first series of HBO's True Detective and Netflix's Maniac.

