1-min read

James Bond 25 Makers Tease Behind the Scenes Video of Daniel Craig Shooting in Jamaica

The behind the scenes video is spoiler-free and is proof that despite the delays and hurdles, another Daniel Craig 007 movie is indeed being made.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Image: Twitter
Presumably as a way to assure worried fans that the film is still going forward as intended, the makers of James Bond 25 have released a 60-second behind-the-scenes video from their Caribbean shoot. It features Daniel Craig, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, and director Cary Fukunaga shooting in Jamaica.

The behind the scenes video is spoiler-free and is proof that despite the delays and hurdles, another Daniel Craig 007 movie is indeed being made, reported Forbes.com. The film has been through a lot of trouble, including Danny Boyle departing as director, Daniel on-set ankle injury and a crew member being injured by a controlled explosion that went wrong.

The video shows a high speed Jeep car chase, dancers in a club scene, footage of Craig on the beach and explosions. Fans can't seem to contain their excitement as they began commenting on the video that was posted on the franchise's official Twitter account.

It was recently reported that a man was arrested on the set of the film following the discovery of a camera in the women's bathroom. Peter Hartley, 49, allegedly hid a spy camera in women's toilets at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, last week.

The studio reported the incident to the police which launched an investigation of the matter. In a statement, the company said, "We take this issue very seriously. We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation." The police later informed that Hartley was arrested on Saturday morning.

The 25th Bond film, which is still known as Bond 25, is scheduled to hit screens on April 8, 2020.

