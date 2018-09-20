English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
James Bond 25: This Director Replaces Danny Boyle to Helm Next 007 Movie; Deets Inside
The announcement was made on Twitter on Thursday.
( Photo for representation, Getty Images)
Loading...
Primetime Emmy award-winning American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, best known for directing and executive producing the first season of the series True Detective, will direct the new James Bond film.
The announcement was made on Twitter on Thursday.
"Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on March 4, 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of February 14, 2020," read a post on the official James Bond Twitter account.
"We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
Earlier, director Danny Boyle quit the James Bond franchise after he reportedly "refused to kill off Craig's 007 in spectacular finale to 25th film".
It was announced in August that Boyle had quit over "creative differences".
The announcement was made on Twitter on Thursday.
"Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on March 4, 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of February 14, 2020," read a post on the official James Bond Twitter account.
“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. (2/2)— James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018
"We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
Earlier, director Danny Boyle quit the James Bond franchise after he reportedly "refused to kill off Craig's 007 in spectacular finale to 25th film".
It was announced in August that Boyle had quit over "creative differences".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Ghazal Singer Talat Aziz, Sonu Nigam Slam Anup Jalota's Trollers
- Is Anurag Kashyap Upset With Producers for Deleted Scenes in Manmarziyaan? See His Cryptic Post
- Classy Pogba Steers Manchester United to 3-0 Win at Young Boys
- Everyone's Praising Rajnath Singh For Writing His Name in Kannada on Twitter
- An Indian Player Tied the Shoe Lace of a Pakistani Player On-Field. This is Why We Love Cricket.
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...