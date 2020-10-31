James Bond Actor Sean Connery Passes Away, Kajal Aggarwal Ties the Knot with Gautam Kitchlu

Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to dominate the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90, the BBC and Sky News reported on Saturday. For his roles as Jimmy Malone in Brian De Palma's The Untouchables, Connery won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor. He also won two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes in his career.

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur-boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. The actress has been posting pictures to keep her fans updated on the wedding celebrations during the lockdown. The wedding took place on October 30 at a Mumbai hotel.

On the eve of Halloween, Akshay Kumar treated his fans with the new poster of his upcoming horror-comedy film, Laxmii. This is the first poster shared by the team after the title of the film was changed from 'Laxmmi Bomb' to 'Laxmii'. The new poster features Kiara Advani in the center with Akshay peeping from behind her in the background.

The weekend episode of India’s Best Dancer was a special one. The team of one of the most popular television sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was a guest on the Indian dance reality show to celebrate 3000 episodes of TMKOC. The producer of popular comedy-drama family entertainer show, Asit Kumar Modi was happy to spot a new Dayaben.

Bollywood celebrities are enthusiastically celebrating Halloween 2020. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an Instagram story showing off the pretty Halloween balloons she used to decorate her house. Kareena’s sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan too shared a family picture with husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya. Ira Khan too shared a picture of her spooky look.

