James Bond Fans, 'No Time to Die' Might Release Late Thanks to Coronavirus Outbreak

A group of fans has petitioned the makers of Daniel Craig's latest James Bond movie No Time To Die to delay the release in the wake of coronovirus scare. The novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which originated in China, has spread to over 60 countries, including the US, Italy and Iran.

No Time To Die, which marks Craig's final outing as the suave British spy, is slated for a UK release on April 8 and in North America on April 10. In an open letter posted on MI6-HQ.com, the fan group placed onus on the producers of the film to put the health of the public over everything else.

"After enduring three delays in production already, it is by no means easy to say this: the release of 'No Time To Die' should be postponed. With the coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events," read the statement.

The fan group urged distributors MGM and Universal and producer Eon Productions to push the film's release until summer as well as its world premiere scheduled for March 31 in London.

"That brings us to the world premiere for No Time To Die set for March 31st in London. Hundreds of fans and celebrities from around the world will be flying to the UK to attend.

"The Royal Albert Hall capacity is above the 5,000 limit that affected countries are banning for public gatherings. Just one person, who may not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience. This is not the type of publicity anyone wants," the letter said. The group said the film is not more "important" than the "well-being of fans around the world, and their families".

"Delay the release of 'No Time To Die' until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control. It's just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important.

"We have all waited over 4 years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box-office for Daniel Craig's final hurrah," the letter concluded.

"No Time To Die", directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, also features Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ana De Armas, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and others.