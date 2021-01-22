James Bond Film 'No Time to Die' Pushed to October 2021

The release of Daniel Craig-starrer 25th James Bond movie "No Time to Die" has been delayed until October 8, the makers have announced. The film, which marks Craig's fifth and final outing as the iconic British spy, was earlier scheduled to release on April 2. The announcement was made on Friday on the official website and Twitter page of James Bond franchise.

"No Time to Die", directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was originally scheduled to bow out in April last year but the release was pushed to November and then to April 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

The 25th Bond adventure will see Craig revisiting his past, bringing it to the present in order to save the future. The trailer comes with a tagline: "The mission that changes everything begins".

The film also features Rami Malek as the new Bond villain, Safin, and brings back Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter.

