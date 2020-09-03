James Bond Makers Release 10-Second Teaser of No Time to Die Ahead of Trailer Release

A teaser clip and a new poster have been unveiled from the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, ahead of its trailer launch. The teaser shows Daniel Craig back in action in his iconic tuxedo, after going off the grid following the events of Spectre.

The 25th film shows 007 brought out of retirement to help his American CIA ally Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) track down a scientist (Valdo Obruchev) who has been abducted by terrorists. The action-packed teaser has shots of Craig as Bond and Rami Malek as Safin, alongwith car chases and explosions. Take a look:

The film was among those that got delayed, owing to the pandemic. Though the release of the movie was pushed from March to November due to the pandemic, director Cary Joji Fukunaga recently confirmed that he's not used the extra time to tweak the movie.

"For all intents and purposes, we had finished the film, I had mentally finished the film. Mentally and emotionally," he told Empire Magazine. Fleabag writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought on board during the production process to rewrite the screenplay, having described her work as "a big melting pot of everybody's ideas".

No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond movie, has a new release date of November 12 in the UK and November 20 in the US.