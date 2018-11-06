English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
James Bond Star Daniel Craig has 'Mastered' Binge Drinking
Daniel Craig reveals how his level of fame forced him to become a master of binge drinking.
A file photo of Daniel Craig.
Loading...
James Bond star Daniel Craig says his level of fame has forced him to master binge drinking.
"I've got this window of opportunity in pubs of about 30 minutes," the 50-year-old said, reports the Daily Star.
"After that things start happening and it's not relaxing any more. I've got really good at drinking 18 pints in half an hour. I like to have a drink, and I love pubs and I love finding new pubs and places to socialise. But that has a limit on it now."
He said smartphones are to blame for ruining his nights out because he is constantly mobbed by fans asking him to pose for selfies, reports mirror.co.uk.
He said he has no problem with signing autographs all day long or for posing for the odd picture, but that being photographed all night long in a bar "p****s" him off.
The star said that people in the movie business all talk about the good old days when they could go to a bar and get so drunk they'd fall over without worrying that someone was going to get pictures and videos of them.
Craig said he "can't live a normal life" thanks to the fact that "everyone's got a camera".
"I've got this window of opportunity in pubs of about 30 minutes," the 50-year-old said, reports the Daily Star.
"After that things start happening and it's not relaxing any more. I've got really good at drinking 18 pints in half an hour. I like to have a drink, and I love pubs and I love finding new pubs and places to socialise. But that has a limit on it now."
He said smartphones are to blame for ruining his nights out because he is constantly mobbed by fans asking him to pose for selfies, reports mirror.co.uk.
He said he has no problem with signing autographs all day long or for posing for the odd picture, but that being photographed all night long in a bar "p****s" him off.
The star said that people in the movie business all talk about the good old days when they could go to a bar and get so drunk they'd fall over without worrying that someone was going to get pictures and videos of them.
Craig said he "can't live a normal life" thanks to the fact that "everyone's got a camera".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PKL 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Haryana Steelers in Thrilling Contest
- Town Buys All Doughnuts Every Morning, so Shop Owner Can Take Care of Sick Wife
- Disha Patani Mutes Comments After Getting Trolled for This Instagram Photo
- Tesla To Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Confirms on Twitter
- Intel Announces Massive 48-Core Chip, New Processor For Entry-Level Servers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...