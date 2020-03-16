English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

James Bond Star Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Advises Fans to 'Take This Seriously'

Image courtesy: Instagram/Olga Kurylenko

Former James Bond star Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for the coronavirus. In an Instagram post, the Quantum of Solace star advised everyone to ‘take this seriously’.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor, best known for starring in 2008's James Bond film Quantum of Solace and 2013's sci-fi movie Oblivion, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis. Kurylenko, 40, said she had been ill for "almost a week". "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus," she wrote alongside a photo showing a view through a window.

"I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" she added.

Kurylenko is the latest name from international entertainment industry to have contracted the COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week.

Last week, actor couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson previously tested positive for the illness. Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalised for treatment of the infection over the weekend. The latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, was pushed to November amid the closure of theatres across the world.

