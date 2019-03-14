English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
James Bond To Go Eco-Friendly, Drive an Electric Aston Martin Rapide E5 in 'Bond 25'
Daniel Craig could be seen behind the wheel of a limited edition electric Aston Martin Rapide E, which reportedly costs £250,000.
A file photo of Daniel Craig.
Driven by adrenaline, action and intensity, James Bond films present the titular character as everything but eco-friendly. Now, the next Bond film will set out to debunk the belief as there are reports that Daniel Craig might be seen revving the engine of an electric Aston Martin car. It will be a first for Bond, who usually rides luxury, fuel-driven cars and motorbikes or just takes a helicopter ride, yacht or a private jet, once in a while.
Craig’s 007 could be seen behind the wheel of a limited edition Aston Martin Rapide E, one of 155 electric cars being built by the British car manufacturer. It reportedly costs £250,000. The initiative is said to have been taken up by director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is directing Bond 25 after Danny Boyle voluntarily dropped out of the project.
The Sun quoted a source close to the project saying, "The decision was spearheaded by the film’s new director, who’s a total tree-hugger. He is working directly with Aston Martin to get one of their electric cars ready for its big close-up. It’s going to be the centre of an incredible action sequence in the movie. James Bond is known for driving amazing cars and this one won’t disappoint either."
The source added, “It’s going to have all the high-tech gadgets. To be clear, this is something Cary pushed for and Daniel and the producers are going along with. Everybody is afraid of Bond getting labelled ‘too PC’ (politically correct) but they all felt the time was right to put him in a zero emission vehicle.”
With all the havoc that Bond has caused over the years, environmentally and physically, it is undoubtedly a good first step in the right direction. Who knows, he might even stop for a quick charge for his new vehicle!
