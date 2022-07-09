James Caan Dies: Godfather Co-Stars Al Pacino, Robert Duvall Pen Emotional Tributes to 'Lifelong Friend'

Actor James Caan passed away on the 6th of July. The Oscar-winning actor who played Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather: Part II was 82 years old. Now, the actor’s co-stars and celebs from the film fraternity have paid their heartfelt tribute to the actor.

Several stars including Godfather co-star Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Adam Sandler expressed their condolences. Robert De Niro in a statement to The Associated Press said, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Al Pacino told The Associated Press, “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”

Robert Duvall told KUSI News, “I’ve known Jimmy Caan for decades. We always had a lot of fun together … but at the base of it all, he wanted to be accepted as an actor. That was his calling, and he was a very special talent as an actor and a terrific friend.”

Adam Sandler wrote on Twitter, “James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love.”

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

Funny Lady co-star Barbra Streisand tweeted “I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented,” along with a black-and-white photo with him.

I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaan pic.twitter.com/5CB1NKTYa9 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 7, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller tweeted, “RIP James ‘Jimmy’ Caan, a true legend of the silver screen. They don’t make em like him anymore.”

I will cherish this message for the rest of my days pic.twitter.com/bwEIR0HGPK — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 8, 2022

Michael Mann, the director of the 1981 crime drama Thief starring James Caan, wrote, “Jimmy was not just a great actor with total commitment and a venturesome spirit, but he had a vitality in the core of his being that drove everything from his art and friendship to athletics and very good times.”

What a terrible and tragic loss. Jimmy was not just a great actor with total commitment and a venturesome spirit, but he had a vitality in the core of his being that drove everything from his art and friendship to athletics and very good times. pic.twitter.com/72b06VJGIi — Michael Mann (@MichaelMann) July 7, 2022

Caan’s Jericko Mansion co-star Jennifer Tilly tweeted, “James Caan always had the funniest stories. Once he told me Coppola had the habit of grabbing food off his plate & eating it, so one day he made a sandwich with very hot jalapeños between two pieces of buttered bread, & waited outside Coppola’s airstream…”

She continued: “Coppola came roaring out to direct the next scene, grabbed the sandwich off the plate & gobbled it down. Immediately tears started squirting out of his eyes & he started yelling ‘What is this? What did you do to me?!’ And Jimmy said meekly ‘Did I ask you to eat my sandwich? Did I?'”

Coppola came roaring out to direct the next scene, grabbed the sandwich off the plate & gobbled it down. Immediately tears started squirting out of his eyes & he started yelling“What is this? What did you do to me?!

And Jimmy said meekly “Did I ask you to eat my sandwich? Did I?” — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) July 7, 2022

Garry Sinise wrote, “Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed.”

Very sad to hear the news that James Caan has died. Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend. Rest In Peace. God bless you pic.twitter.com/BJYJkSepOW — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) July 7, 2022

Jill Hennessy said, “I will always remember him not only as a brilliant actor but as a man of humor & warmth playing with my 1 year old son on set.”

James Caan, actor who played hot-tempered Sonny Corleone in ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82. -I will always remember him not only as a brilliant actor but as a man of humor & warmth playing with my 1 year old son on set.. #ripjamescaan https://t.co/C5Nt6vCoKe — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) July 7, 2022

Jon Lovitz wrote, “Well, this just sucks about James Caan. I was lucky enough to work with him & be friends. Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan.”

Well, this just sucks about James Caan. I was lucky enough to work with him & be friends. Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan. — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) July 7, 2022

On 7th of July, it was tweeted from the late actor’s handle, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.