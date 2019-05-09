Take the pledge to vote

James Cameron Congratulates Avengers Endgame Team, Says 'It Took Avengers to Sink My Titanic'

While it took months for James Cameron's 'Titanic' to score the second rank in the list of the highest-grossing films of all time, 'Avengers: Endgame' made it to the spot in just 9 days.

Updated:May 9, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
James Cameron Congratulates Avengers Endgame Team, Says 'It Took Avengers to Sink My Titanic'
While it took months for James Cameron's 'Titanic' to score the second rank in the list of the highest-grossing films of all time, 'Avengers: Endgame' made it to the spot in just 9 days.
Days after Marvel fans criticised James Cameron over his old anti-MCU movies remark, the director has congratulated the Avengers: Endgame team on surpassing his 1997 epic drama Titanic's box office records.

The director had the first and second highest grossing movies worldwide for just over a decade, thanks to Avatar (USD 2.7 billion) and Titanic (USD 2.18 billion), but Endgame recently broke into the second spot by collecting USD 2.19 billion.

On Wednesday, Cameron tweeted, "To Kevin (Feige) and everyone at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You've shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it's bigger than ever!"




While it took months for Cameron's Titanic to score the second rank in the list of the highest-grossing films of all time, Avengers: Endgame made it to the second spot just in 9 days. Now, with the kind of speed that Avengers: Endgame is moving, it won't be surprising if it overtakes Avatar, too.

Recently, Marvel fans criticised Cameron for taking a jibe at MCU movies in one of his interviews with IndieWire last year.

“I’m hoping we’ll start getting ‘Avenger’ fatigue here pretty soon,” Cameron said at the time. “Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process.”

Cameron’s comments irked a lot of Marvel fans at the time. And now as the Endgame gears up to overtake the box office business of Cameron's Avatar, many Marvel fans are celebrating the moment by mocking the veteran filmmaker.

T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

