James Cameron Finishes Shooting for Avatar 2
James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar was the highest-grossing film for almost a decade since it was taken over by Avengers Endgame.
Image: File photo from Avatar film.
James Cameron’s much-awaited Avatar 2 is done filming for the year 2019, with the makers sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the film’s set. The movie’s official Twitter account shared the photo on Saturday to mark the end of live-action filming for the year.
“That’s a wrap, Na’vi Nation!. It’s our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we’re celebrating with a sneak peek,” the post read.
That's a wrap, Na'vi Nation! 💙It's our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we're celebrating with a sneak peek. 👀Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels. pic.twitter.com/AXgAve6aTG— Avatar (@officialavatar) November 29, 2019
The picture offered a glimpse at a craft called the Sea Dragon. “Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels,” the post further read.
Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Lang and David Thewlis are starring in the film which is a sequel to Cameron’s 2009 fantasy action film. Avatar 2 will release worldwide in December 2021.
