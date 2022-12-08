James Cameron Had Written Avatar 1.5 Only For This Reason, Find Out Why

It took 13 long years for James Cameron to produce a sequel of his famed film Avatar titled Avatar: Way Of Water. But it would come across as a big surprise for fans that before even conceptualizing Avatar: The Way Of Water, the acclaimed film-maker had written an entire screenplay solely dedicated to filling the time gap between the events of the first film and the film that is about to hit the theatres next week. The leading actors of the film, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, were also given the scripts of the said project that might never see the light of day.

While speaking with Collider, Worthington, who reprises the role of Jake Sully, divulged that the script of Avatar 1.5 was purely for them to be versed with the backstory. The actor revealed, “Jim [Cameron] gave us a script of 1.5 that he wrote that shows the time between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, and he wrote a full script. He said: ‘Look, read this. We’ll fill in the blanks of what Jake’s been doing.’ I said, ‘When do we shoot this one? Because this is amazing.’ He goes, ‘No, no, that’s just something I wrote over the past year to give you his backstory.’"

While the two actors didn’t disclose any titbits from the screenplay of Avatar 1.5, one could assume that it might have followed the journey of protagonists Jake and Neytiri and their four children after fighting the humans and Na’vi rebuilding itself once again from the plunders of a ravaged war.

Meanwhile, Avatar 2: Way Of Water is just the revival of the cult franchise. It would be followed by Avatar 3 which is expected to release on December 18, 2026 and then Avatar 4 that is scheduled for December 22, 2028. The success of the first three sequels would also determine whether James Cameron would be making Avatar 5 in future.

