James Cameron is Certain Avatar 2 will Beat Avengers Endgame at Box Office

Hollywood director James Cameron, better known for his directorial project Avatar, seems quite hopeful about the sequel of the movie. While Cameron has appreciated the performance of Avengers: Endgame a number of times, he feels that Avatar 2 will break the records of box office collection of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie.

When the director was asked if he believes the Avatar sequel to top Marvel epic Avengers: Endgame, he said (via), “I think it’s a certainty. But let’s give 'Endgame' their moment and let’s celebrate that people are going to the movie theatre.”

While Avatar did a great performance on screen, earning a gross total of USD 2.78 billion (Rs 19,788 crore) worldwide, Avengers: Endgame broke the ten-year-long record by heading the chart with a collection of USD 2.97 billion (Rs 21,135 crore).

He also feels that the huge success of Avengers: Endgame is a good sign for his movies. He added, “I was really concerned with all the new streaming services and the different ways people can consume movies right now that the theater going experience might have been eroded to the point that a new Avatar film – even if it were better than the first one, and better received – could never achieve the same box-office levels. Now at least we know such a thing is still possible at the movie theatre.”

Avatar franchise is all set to come with sequels, which are slated to hit theatres on December 17, 2021; December 22, 2023; December 19, 2025; and December 17, 2027.

